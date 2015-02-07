BBC Sport - Six Nations 2015: Wales v England tunnel standoff
- From the section Rugby Union
Watch as Wales and England stand off in the tunnel before their Six Nations opener at the Millennium Stadium on Friday.
England's injury-hit team came from 10 points down to record a famous 21-16 victory in Cardiff and take revenge for their record 30-3 mauling two years ago.
As the teams headed out onto the pitch England captain Chris Robshaw asks the referee whether Wales will lead the way.