Newcastle Falcons: Adam Powell signs new deal at Premiership club

Newcastle Falcons centre Adam Powell played for England at various youth levels

Newcastle Falcons centre Adam Powell has signed a new contract, keeping him with the Premiership club until 2017.

The 28-year-old joined from Saracens for the final eight weeks of Falcons' 2013 Championship promotion campaign.

Since returning to the top flight, he has scored two tries in 14 appearances.

"Adam is a key squad member who's an influential figure both on and off the field. He has a big part to play in our continual drive to progress the club," said director of rugby Dean Richards.

Newcastle are currently 11th in the table, 20 points clear of bottom side London Welsh.