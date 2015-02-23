Jack Nowell worthy of England recall - Exeter coach Baxter

Jack Nowell has scored six tries for Exeter this season

Exeter boss Rob Baxter says England head coach Stuart Lancaster will find it "very difficult" not to recall Jack Nowell to his Six Nations squad.

Nowell has failed to make the squad for either of England's first two matches, both wins, having played every game on the wing in last season's tournament.

The 21-year-old

"He looked almost irresistible," head coach Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

"It's going to be very difficult for him not to get back into the England side if you look at that performance," Baxter added.

Nowell has started at centre for the Chiefs in their last two games, helping Exeter climb to fourth in the Premiership.

"There were some real lung-busting runs in there and he looked sharp and he looked strong," added Baxter of Nowell, who came through Exeter's academy system.

"He was desperate to get back and play with us, despite not training with the team, and I think that shows masses about his character.

"He certainly didn't want to have the weekend off, he was desperate to get back on the pitch and I think that kind of quality is something that's running through the team at the moment."