Martin Castrogiovanni: Italy prop has 14 stitches after dog bite

Castrogiovanni has played 109 times for Italy

RBS Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 28 February Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC One HD, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 14:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on BBC Sport website.

Italy's Martin Castrogiovanni is set to miss Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield after being bitten on the nose by a dog.

The 33-year-old Toulon prop needed 14 stitches in a wound inflicted while playing with a friend's dog.

The Italian rugby federation said it was a "slight domestic incident".

Italy are bottom of the Six Nations table after losing 26-3 to Ireland in Rome and 47-17 to England at Twickenham in their first two matches.

Castrogiovanni, capped 109 times, was fined and given a suspended ban in December after a media rant against Leicester director of rugby Richard Cockerill.

The Argentine-born player, who spent seven seasons at Leicester, was upset with them for claiming he left Welford Road in 2013 for a pay rise.