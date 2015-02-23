Six Nations 2015: Wales coach Shaun Edwards would ban choke tackles

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards says choke tackles are one of the things he would ban to make rugby safer.

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards says choke tackles are one of the things he would ban to make rugby union a safer sport.

A choke tackle is when a defending player holds an attacker off the ground by wrapping an arm around his neck and shoulders.

The tactic is used by teams in a bid to win a scrum, but Edwards says it adds nothing to the game.

"The choke tackle - I think it's very, very dangerous," he said.

Edward was asked at a Wales press conference on Monday if there was something in the game he would change to make it safer.

He replied choke tackles encourage players "to tackle high".

He added: "To me it's a bit of a blight on the game at the moment.

"Everybody's going on about concussions, people tackling too high, well let's start with that [banning choke tackling]."

Edwards asked the media what they thought about choke tackles.

"I think the referees should referee the tackle for longer and does anyone here think it adds to the game in any shape or form… does it make the game more exciting?," he asked.