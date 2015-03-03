Luke Marshall and Roger Wilson cited after Ulster's Scarlets win

Luke Marshall (second right) has been cited for allegedly kicking an opponent in Friday's win over the Scarlets

Ulster players Luke Marshall and Roger Wilson have both been cited following incidents in last Friday's Pro12 win over the Scarlets.

Centre Marshall is alleged to have kicked Michael Tagicakibau while Wilson is facing a charge of striking/punching another unknown Scarlets player.

Leinster's Ben Te'o has also been cited for allegedly striking with a forearm in the draw against the Ospreys.

Te'o's clash with Sam Davies led to the Ospreys fly-half being forced off.

Davies was feared to have been concussed in the incident but is now said to be recovering well and is expected to pass medical checks to play against Munster on Saturday.

Te'o was wearing a protective arm guard during the match after breaking his arm earlier in the season.

Leinster's Ben Te'o (left) has been cited following an incident in last weekend's draw against the Ospreys

A Pro12 spokesman said the cast would have been inspected by the citing commissioner after the match.

Wales captain Sam Warburton was also injured in a similar collision with Te'o last month.

The disciplinary hearings for the three players will take place later this week.

Marshall, 23, has earned six Ireland caps but has not played during the current Six Nations campaign while Wilson, 33, made his only international appearance for the Irish against Japan in 2005.

Samoan rugby league international Te'o, 28, signed for Leinster last summer.

Ulster are away to the Dragons in the Pro12 on Sunday with Leinster facing the Scarlets in Wales on the previous evening.

Neil Doak's Ulster side are currently third in the Pro12 - a point behind leaders Munster - while holders Leinster are a further three points adrift in fourth spot.