Championship: Jersey 18-31 London Scottish

London Scottish battled back from behind to continue their push for a play-off spot

Jersey let a half-time lead slip to lose 31-18 at home to London Scottish in the Championship.

The islanders led for much of the game, and were set on their way with two tries from centre Drew Locke.

They were 15-13 ahead at the break, but again it was their second-half performance which let them down.

Scottish scored 18 unanswered points from the 55th minute onwards, to further boost their chance of a play-off place.

It had been a bright start for Jersey, having snatched back the lead following Peter Lydon's early penalty.

Aaron Penberthy extended their advantage further midway through the first half with a penalty, before Locke burst through moments later for his second score of the afternoon.

Matt Williams and the boot of Lydon pulled a few scores back though, but Jersey held out to lead at half-time, despite fly-half Lewis Robling being sent to the sin bin for an early tackle.

Penberthy's early penalty was the only time Jersey troubled the scorers in the second period though, as third-placed Scottish began to run away with the game.

First Mark Bright crossed for his 20th try of the season, before Lydon's boot extended the lead further. Another late score, again from back-row Bright, took the visitors past the 30-point barrier.

Jersey: Penberthy; Foster, Locke, McCrea, Otoo; Robling, Fisilau; Lockwood, Garcia-Vega, Williams, Campbell, Phillips, Rae (capt), Hodson, Haining.

Replacements: Lancuba, Buckle, Herriott, Markham, Kaho, Glynn, Bentley.

London Scottish: Millar; Williams, Moffat, Hawke, Mantella; Lydon, Stevenson; Hallam, Stephenson, Prescott, Thomas-Brown, Philips, Gillanders, Ludlow, Bright (capt).

Replacements: Lilley, Cherry, Maguire, Preocanin, Walker, Heeks, Doneghan.

Att: 2,223