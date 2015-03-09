Six Nations: Wales 'peaking' at right time for Ireland - Mark Jones

The Wales players celebrate after beating France in Paris

Six Nations 2015: Wales v Ireland Venue: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff Date: 14 March, 2015 Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, HD, Red Button, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Coach Warren Gatland is likely to have Wales at the top of their game for the Six Nations encounter with Ireland, says former Wales wing Mark Jones.

Ireland come to Cardiff on 14 March with the Grand Slam in their sights.

But with just one defeat this campaign, Wales will be back in the title hunt if they can hand Ireland their first loss.

"Warren Gatland is very smart at getting his key players to peak at the right time and I think he's on the edge of doing it again," Jones said.

After losing to England in the opening round, Wales got their campaign back on track by beating Scotland and then winning against France in Paris.

"I think he'll keep the same team, or close to it, and deservedly so," Jones, who won 47 Wales caps, told Scrum V.

"Paris is a tough place to go and the boys have stepped up to the mark.

"But it wouldn't surprise me if he did revert back in a couple of positions just because he can.

"He... keeps players on their toes and you get the most out of every individual."

Ireland won their last encounter with Wales at the Millennium Stadium, and in the Six Nations have also won in the Welsh capital in 2009, 2007, 2003 and 2001.

But despite that impressive record in Cardiff, Jones is backing Wales to make the most of home advantage when the two sides meet again.

"It's just one of those sporting anomalies that you see cropping up every now and again," Jones, 35, added.

"It's like Wales not winning the Grand Slam for 30 years and then having two in the space of a couple of years.

"So I wouldn't read too much into that; Wales now are a team where Cardiff is a very tough place to come to.

"I'm sure Ireland would prefer to be playing Wales in their own backyard rather than coming to Cardiff.

"I just think with the home factor, Wales will know what's coming next.

"With their final game in Italy they'll see that as a potential winning game and I don't think they'll let it slip [against Ireland]."