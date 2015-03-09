Exeter: Points difference 'is key' says Ali Hepher after Welsh win

Former Northampton fly-half Ali Hepher has been coaching Exeter's backs since May 2009

Exeter Chiefs coach Ali Hepher says points difference could be key to his side's chances of a top-four finish after their record Premiership win.

Exeter ran in 10 tries as they at Sandy Park, the third time the Exiles have conceded over 70 points this season.

"Points difference is going to be key with how tight the teams are at the top of the table," Hepher told BBC Devon.

"It's all building up for a really exciting end of the season," he added.

"It's something we're involved in and something we'll get excited about."

Second-placed Exeter are still fighting on three fronts, with the club still in the LV= Cup and preparing for a European Challenge Cup quarter-final with Newcastle next month.

"We've got nothing to worry about, no fear, and we've got a lot of positives to grab for this young side," added Hepher, whose side play fellow top-four contenders Leicester, Northampton, Saracens, Sale and Wasps in their final five Premiership games of the season.

"What you want to be is in amongst it at the top end of the table, and we're in that at the run-in," he said.

"That's great for us, we'll just keep working away, keep improving and see where we are as a team.

"We've come a long way with this new younger side, and we've got many more years to come, but these experiences will be great for them.

"Who's to say they don't have to stop here, they can keep going all the way."