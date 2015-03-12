Six Nations 2015: Scotland make five changes to face England

Scotland will look to Finn Russell to supply the creative spark against England

Six Nations 2015: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Date: 14 March, 2015 Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, HD, Red Button, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Scotland, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Scotland have made five changes to the starting line-up for Saturday's Six Nations match against England.

Edinburgh back row David Denton, who replaces Johnnie Beattie, is the only player among the quintet not to have featured in the tournament so far.

Winger Dougie Fife and centre Matt Scott come in for Sean Lamont and who have knee injuries.

Finn Russell replaces Peter Horne at fly-half and Jim Hamilton comes in at lock for Tim Swinson.

Scotland are looking for their first Six Nations win this year following a trio of narrow defeats by France, Wales and Italy.

Head coach Vern Cotter said: "Jim comes in and will bring his physicality and understanding of English rugby to our forward pack.

"It's good to have Dave Denton back as he provides us with strong ball-carrying and strong defence. He's also a very good line-out forward and will give us a bit more physical density against a big forward pack.

"It's been tough on Finn to sit out and it's great to have him back. He's slotted straight back in to the structure we're looking for.

"Finally, Dougie came on and played well against France and has had a couple of games with his club with a few work-ons.

"We're looking for him to bring his enthusiasm, energy and high work-rate, particularly in kick-chase and receipt."

In earning his 65th cap, Euan Murray will equal Allan Jacobsen's all-time appearance record for a Scotland prop.

Tighthead prop Euan Murray will make a record-equalling 65th appearance for Scotland

He will partner Alasdair Dickinson and fit-again Ross Ford, who has recovered from the back spasm suffered against Italy to start in an experienced front-row.

Jonny Gray remains in the second-row with Hamilton, while Blair Cowan and Rob Harley start together for the sixth consecutive time in the back-row, alongside Denton.

Captain Greig Laidlaw will again partner stand-off Russell from scrum-half, with the latter returning from a two-week suspension, with Glasgow Warriors trio Mark Bennett, Tommy Seymour and Stuart Hogg completing the back-line.

Dunbar sustained his knee injury on Thursday morning and has already had it scanned, though the extent of the damage is not yet known.

Swinson drops to the bench to replace Ben Toolis, but with Johnnie Beattie and Adam Ashe also replacements that leaves Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and Greig Tonks as the only back replacements.

Cotter added: "This is a very important game.

Edinburgh's David Denton returns from a calf strain to earn his 24th cap

"It will be played away from home at a very intense level and will allow us to assess further our ability to operate away from home in a hostile environment.

"Our focus, however, has been on ourselves and how we can perform better, by identifying the areas that we can control, like improving our skill-sets and reinforcing our cohesion, to withstand the difficult times and also apply some pressure."

Scotland complete their Six Nations campaign with a home match against Ireland on Saturday 21 March.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors); Dougie Fife (Edinburgh), Mark Bennett (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Scott (Edinburgh), Tommy Seymour, Finn Russell (both Glasgow Warriors), Greig Laidlaw (captn) (Gloucester); Alasdair Dickinson (Edinburgh), Ross Ford (Edinburgh), Euan Murray (Glasgow Warriors), Jim Hamilton (Saracens), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Robert Harley (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Cowan (London Irish) David Denton (Edinburgh).

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Ryan Grant (both Glasgow Warriors), Geoff Cross (London Irish), Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors), Johnnie Beattie (Montpellier), Adam Ashe (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and Greig Tonks (both Edinburgh)