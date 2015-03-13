BBC Sport - Six Nations 2015: Ireland are Wales' biggest rivals - Williams
Ireland are Wales' biggest rivals
- From the section Rugby Union
Former Wales winger Shane Williams believes Ireland have usurped England as his nation's biggest rivals ahead of this Saturday's Six Nations game in Cardiff.
Grand Slam-chasing Ireland have a two-point lead over England and Wales in the table with two rounds of matches to play.
Williams, who retired in November 2014, says beating Ireland is a "big scalp" while former Ireland winger Denis Hickie thinks the fixture always has "good bite".
