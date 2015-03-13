Former Wales winger Shane Williams believes Ireland have usurped England as his nation's biggest rivals ahead of this Saturday's Six Nations game in Cardiff.

Grand Slam-chasing Ireland have a two-point lead over England and Wales in the table with two rounds of matches to play.

Williams, who retired in November 2014, says beating Ireland is a "big scalp" while former Ireland winger Denis Hickie thinks the fixture always has "good bite".

