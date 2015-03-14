Ireland hooker Rory Best says 'uncharacteristic errors' and poor play at set-pieces were the main reasons for his side's 23-16 defeat by Wales in Cardiff.

"We are bitterly disappointed. We made silly uncharacteristic errors and our set-pieces at the scrum and lineout did not function the way we would like," said Best after the match.

"Wales put pressure on us and until the last quarter we struggled to find an answer."