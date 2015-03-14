Six Nations 2015: Wales prop Samson Lee to miss Italy match

Samson Lee was forced off after 12 minutes against Ireland

Title-chasing Wales will be without prop Samson Lee for their final Six Nations match in Italy next Saturday.

Lee, 22, is to be assessed after injuring an Achilles tendon early on in the 23-16 win over Ireland.

Hooker Richard Hibbard and centre Jamie Roberts (both concussion) and prop Gethin Jenkins (hamstring) are injury doubts.

Coach Warren Gatland says try-scorer Scott Williams has "a good chance" of starting in Rome.

The Scarlets centre impressed after coming off the bench and Gatland said he could start regardless of whether Roberts recovers from a dead arm.

"It wasn't just the try," the coach said. "He showed some nice footwork in the play before.

"To have somebody with the quality of Scott to be able to come on and give us that impetus, he really took his try well."

Wales lost front-rower Lee after just 12 minutes in the victory over title rivals Ireland and fellow prop Jenkins was forced off at half-time.

"We had to get Gethin through a tight calf before the match, then after about 10 minutes he pulled his hamstring," revealed Gatland.

"We knew that we couldn't get 80 minutes out of him so for him to dig as deep as he did and get through to half-time showed a lot about him and the character of this team.

"I thought [Lee and Jenkins' replacements] Aaron Jarvis and Robbie Evans did a great job for us when we were under a little bit of pressure at scrum time.

"The two young players really performed for us so that was pleasing."



Wales' victory over Ireland and England's win against Scotland means there will be a three-way race for the Six Nations title on the final weekend.

England, Ireland and Wales are locked on six points after three wins, with England's points difference of +37 putting them top, ahead of Ireland (+33) and Wales (+12).

The English are at home against France and Ireland are away to Scotland.

Gatland says Wales, who play first next Saturday, will have to be respectful against the Italians in Rome.

"I think if we go in with the attitude that we need to score 20 or 30 or 40 points, then we'll get caught with our pants down and get rolled over by Italy because they are not a bad side," he said.

"I think it's important that we do a job up front, accumulate points and if we do we can put them under some pressure.

"They are going to be tough but it would be nice to go there, get a win and hopefully win by a few and see how the other teams react to us."