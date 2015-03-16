Six Nations 2015: Luke Charteris hopes for 'favours' in title bid

Second row Luke Charteris (in skull cap) has won 54 caps for Wales

RBS Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Olympic Stadium, Rome Date: Saturday, 21 March Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC TV, HD, Red Button, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru Radio 5 live, 5 live sports extra, online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Lock Luke Charteris says Wales are hoping for "some favours" as they bid to win the Six Nations title.

Wales are tied on six points with Ireland and England going into the final round of Six Nations matches.

They need a high-scoring win against Italy on Saturday 21 March, to mount a serious challenge because of their inferior points difference.

"We will go there and try to win the game and hope for some favours," said Charteris.

"We have to go and win on Saturday - that's the first thing.

"England and Ireland have got tough games, and the French boys had a good win on the weekend [against Italy].

"They will be keen to go to England and do a job."

Charteris, 32, made 31 tackles - a tournament record for any player - as Wales beat Ireland to keep their title hopes alive.

The Perpignan second-row modestly played down the achievement and said he was still feeling the physical effects of the match.

"It is one of those things, tackles," Charteris said.

"It's who they run at, and they decided to run at me quite a lot.

"The best thing about the game on the weekend was the work-rate throughout the team around the field. It was unbelievable.

"There were boys racing to get back in line. You could feel in the game that something pretty special was happening. You could feel there was an extra buzz.

"I feel a lot worse today than I did yesterday. Two days after is when it always hits you.

"Ireland have some very good, big ball-carriers in their team, so you felt the tackles you made on them."