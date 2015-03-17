Schools' Cup Final: RBAI 14-10 Wallace

Lewis McNamara runs over for an RBAI try during the final at Kingspan Stadium

RBAI(7) 14 Tries: McNamara, Conlin Cons: Morris 2 Wallace HS(5) 10 Tries: Guiney, Trouton

RBAI got the better of Wallace High School to win an entertaining Schools' Cup final at Kingspan Stadium, their 30th success in the competition.

The Lisburn school scored with a fine try by Connor Guiney but Inst responded with a Lewis McNamara touchdown, converted by TJ Morris, to lead 7-5.

Forward Max Trouton crossed the line for Wallace after half-time but Morris converted winger Jack Conlin's try.

Wallace have now lost in all five of their Schools' Cup final appearances.

Both sides produced some enterprising play in the early stages but although RBAI enjoyed the best of the possession, they were unable to convert their territorial advantage into points.

Morris was off-target with two penalty attempts, the second a seemingly straightforward three points from in front of the posts.

Wallace nudged ahead in the 23rd minute when Guiney stretched over to touch down in the corner after accepting a pass from Neil Kilpatrick.

RBAI skipper McNamara barged through a couple of attempted tackles to score a fine try nine minutes later, Morris making amends for his earlier miss by adding the additional two points.

Wallace exerted some pressure on the Belfast school's line late in the half but Ben Finlay was tackled into touch just short of the whitewash.

Six minutes into the second half, number eight Trouton dummied cleverly, before speeding across the line, after accepting a pass from lively scrum-half Stewart.

Five minutes later, Conlin sprinted over the line after running onto an inside pass from Morris for what proved to be the winning score.

Kilpatrick made a late break for the Inst try-line but he was brought to ground and the chance was lost.