Saracens: Chief executive Edward Griffiths to leave the club

Griffiths has been critical of the Premiership's end-of-season play-off system.

Saracens chief executive Edward Griffiths is leaving at the end of the current season after seven years at the club.

Griffiths helped to transform Saracens into one of the leading teams in the Premiership during his tenure.

"Edward will forever be a Saracen and be welcomed among friends at Allianz Park," said chairman Nigel Wray.

"He leaves an outstanding permanent home for Saracens, a community focus and we will build upon this legacy."

During Griffiths' time as CEO, Saracens moved to Allianz Park after playing for a number of years at Watford football club's Vicarage Road ground.

They also won the Premiership in 2010-11 and reached the final of the Heineken Cup in 2014, where they lost to Toulon.

The announcement of Griffiths' departure comes just days before Saracens face Exeter Chiefs in the LV=Cup final on Sunday.