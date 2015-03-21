Wales Under-20 captain Rory Thornton meets Italy Under-20's Welsh-bred prop Dino Dallavalle in the wake of the visitors' dramatic 21-23 win in the junior Six Nations.

Dallavalle came off the bench to score a try and felt his side did enough to win.

But Dallavalle, who went to the same school as Wales wing legend Shane Williams, admitted the penalty try that cost Italy the game was justified.