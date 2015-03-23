Zach Kibirige: Winger signs new Newcastle Falcons contract

Zach Kibirige was injured on his Premiership debut against Gloucester in 2014

England Under-20 winger Zach Kibirige has signed a new one-year deal with Newcastle Falcons.

Kibirige, 20, came through the Falcons Academy, having impressed with Yarm School and he made his Premiership debut against Gloucester last season.

Unfortunately, he fractured and dislocated his ankle in the same game, but is keen to return to first-team action following the new contract.

"The club said they were happy with how I was progressing," Kibirige said.

"That has ended up with me getting a new deal and earning another year to continue learning and kick on, which I am very happy about."

Falcons have been much improved this season on their artificial pitch, with almost double the amount of tries scored so far this season as they managed in the whole of the previous campaign.

The return of another strike threat with pace to add to Sinoti Sinoti, Juan Pablo Socino and Simon Hammersley is one that excites director of rugby Dean Richards, who also committed his future to the club this season.

He said: "Zach is a very talented player who has shown his speed and skill from when he joined the academy and enjoyed a very impressive season last year.

"He played very well for us in the European Challenge Cup and Anglo Welsh Cup - and had fully earned his first Premiership start, where he was playing well until he picked up his injury which he has now put behind him.

"When you look back at some of the play he showed since 2012, you can see why we are excited about Zach and why we're delighted he has agreed a new deal with us."