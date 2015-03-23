Ugo Monye: Harlequins winger to retire at end of season

Monye scored two tries in his 14 Test appearances for England between 2008 and 2012

Harlequins and former England winger Ugo Monye has announced he will retire from rugby at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old won 14 international caps for England and also played two Tests for the British & Irish Lions against South Africa in 2009.

Monye came through the Quins academy and has made played over 230 games for the London club.

"It is a decision I have been thinking about for a long time and one that I haven't taken lightly," he said.

"I have had an unbelievable 13 years at Quins and look back on my career with no regrets.

"I can honestly say that the one thing I am most proud of is that I have been a one-club man."

Monye made his debut in 2002 and helped Quins win four trophies during his time in south-west London - the European Challenge Cup in 2004 and 2011, the Premiership in 2012 and the LV= Cup in 2013.

Monye scored a crucial try for the British & Irish Lions in the third Test against South Africa in 2009

He won his first international cap against the Pacific Islanders in November 2008 and made the last of his England appearances against Fiji four years later.

He scored two tries for the national side and also crossed for the Lions during their third Test victory against South Africa at Ellis Park.

Harlequins director of rugby Conor O'Shea praised Monye for his "unwavering commitment" to the club.

"All involved with Harlequins will miss Ugo once he retires but I know he will be around the club in some capacity for many years to come," he said.

"He will always be one of the true greats of this club, and also one of the great ambassadors of the game."