Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jon Welsh scored a try against Wales in the 2015 Six Nations.

Newcastle Falcons have signed Scotland prop Jon Welsh from Pro-12 side Glasgow Warriors on a two-year contract.

Loose-head Welsh, 28, has four caps and was part of head coach Vern Cotter's squad for the recent Six Nations.

The former junior boxing champion joined Glasgow in 2008 and has since made 106 appearances.

"I think Newcastle are a club with a big future. For me personally, it's the challenge of being able to come and compete in the Premiership," he said.

Welsh will compete for a place with Yorkshire Carnegie prop Ben Harris, who has also moved to Falcons for the 2015-16 season.

Director of rugby Dean Richards said: "Jon is a player who comes with a great pedigree and has been a key feature of a Warriors team that is a consistent force in the Pro-12 and one that will add further quality to our front row options.

"He looked very sharp in the Six Nations and hopefully will add to his four caps to date by impressing in a Falcons shirt."