Pro12: Ospreys 53-22 Zebre

Dan Baker has played twice for Wales

Ospreys (27) 53 Tries: Baker (2), Matavesi, Baldwin, Webb, Penalty, Dirksen Cons: Davies (5), Biggar Pens: Davies (2) Zebre (8) 22 Tries: Berryman, Toniolatti, Chillon Cons: Bergamasco (2) Pen: Garcia

Ospreys moved back into the Pro12 play-off positions with a comfortable win over bottom side Zebre, sealing the bonus point in just 51 minutes.

Home tries came from Dan Baker with two, Josh Matavesi, Scott Baldwin, Rhys Webb, Hanno Dirksen and a penalty try with Sam Davies kicking 16 points.

Dion Berryman, Giulio Toniolatti and Alberto Chillon replied.

The result leaves the Ospreys just four points off the top of the table and four ahead of fifth-placed Leinster.

The Ospreys were led out by Wales flanker Justin Tipuric fresh from his cameo role for Wales against Italy in Rome, while front-rowers Scott Baldwin and Aaron Jarvis also made the starting line-up with a further four current internationals on the bench.

Zebre only fielded number eight Samuele Vunisa from Italy's starting line-up last week, leaving a clutch of their leading players at home.

The Ospreys made a flying start as Davies made up for missing a penalty by carving open the visitors' defence for Baker to gallop over, Davies adding the conversion.

Then from a scrum five, Baker's pickup saw Josh Matavesi crash over on an inside angle and the Ospreys had a 14 point lead in just eight minutes as Davies slotted over the kick.

The Ospreys' third try came after 35 minutes when Tyler Ardron burst through and timed his pass perfectly for Baldwin to cross in the corner, Davies converting from the touchline.

But the Italians hit back with the last move of the first half as wing Dion Berryman squeezed over in the corner from a scrum-five, making it 27-8 at the interval.

Baker charged over for the fourth after 51 minutes as he burst 25 metres and ran through the last defender.

Wales scrum-half Webb, on as a replacement, rubbed salt in the wounds by forcing his way over for a close-range score-his 10th Ospreys score of the season, and creating a penalty try when he was obstructed, then Dirksen squeezed in at the corner for the seventh.

Davies landed a total of five conversions while Dan Biggar added the extras to the penalty try.

But Zebre still had some resistance left as Toniolatti's interception breakaway and a last-minute try from Chillon added some respectability to the scoreline, with Mirco Bergamasco converting both.

A dead leg for Josh Matavesi was the only minor injury reported by the Ospreys, who next travel to Treviso after a weekend off.

Rhys Webb scored three tries for Wales during the 2015 Six Nations Championship

Hanno Dirkson's try rounded-off Ospreys' scoring against Zebre

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Tom Grabham, Jonathan Spratt, Josh Matavesi, Hanno Dirksen; Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield; Ryan Bevington, Scott Baldwin, Aaron Jarvis, Lloyd Peers, Tyler Ardron, James King, Justin Tipuric (capt), Dan Baker.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Nicky Smith, Dmitri Arhip, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Rhys Webb, Dan Biggar, Ben John.

Zebre: Guglielmo Palazzani; Dion Berryman, Mirco Bergamasco, Gonzalo Garcia, Giulio Toniolatti; Luciano Orquera, Brendon Leonard; Andrea De Marchi, Oliviero Fabiani, Luca Redolfini, Quintin Geldenhuys, Marco Bortolami (capt), Valerio Bernabò, Filippo Cristiano, Samuela Vunisa.

Replacements: Andrea Manici, Luciano Leibson, Lorenzo Romano, Jacopo Sarto, Filippo Ferrarini, Alberto Chillon, Matteo Pratichetti, Michele Visentin.

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Neil Hennessy, Jonathan Hardy (both WRU)

Citing commissioner: Russell Howell (WRU)

TMO: Gareth Simmonds (WRU)