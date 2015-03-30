Toby Booth: Bath coach wary of 'dangerous' Leinster
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
First-team coach Toby Booth has said Bath are aware of the threat posed by Irish side Leinster ahead of their Champions Cup quarter-final tie.
Mike Ford's side won their final four games to reach the last eight, despite losing their first two pool fixtures.
They next face three-time European champions Leinster, who sit fifth in the Pro12, for a semi-final place.
"They're very, very dangerous," former London Irish head coach Booth, 45, told BBC Radio Bristol.
"They've rested a lot of players from the Irish team this week, so they'll be massively bolstered.
"I think having [Irish international flanker] Sean O'Brien back and people like that - it's going be a tough contest and we know how good we've got to be."
|Bath Champions Cup results
|18 Oct: Glasgow 37-10 Bath
|25 Oct: Bath 19-21 Toulouse
|5 Dec: Montpellier 5-30 Bath
|12 Dec: Bath 32-12 Montpellier
|18 Jan: Toulouse 18-35 Bath
|25 Jan: Bath 20-15 Glasgow
Sunday's victory over London Welsh left Bath third in the Premiership, 11 points behind leaders Northampton.
And Bath will be boosted for by the return of several players from England duty ahead of Saturday's European contest, including fly-half George Ford.
"We're delighted to have as healthy a squad back as you can," Booth added. "Strength in depth is very important, both for next week and also the tough games we've got coming up.
"Everyone wants to play in finals, and as you get to the business end of the season you need as fit a squad as you can."