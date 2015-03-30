Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath first-team coach Toby Booth joined the club in 2012, after four years as London Irish head coach

First-team coach Toby Booth has said Bath are aware of the threat posed by Irish side Leinster ahead of their Champions Cup quarter-final tie.

Mike Ford's side won their final four games to reach the last eight, despite losing their first two pool fixtures.

They next face three-time European champions Leinster, who sit fifth in the Pro12, for a semi-final place.

"They're very, very dangerous," former London Irish head coach Booth, 45, told BBC Radio Bristol.

"They've rested a lot of players from the Irish team this week, so they'll be massively bolstered.

"I think having [Irish international flanker] Sean O'Brien back and people like that - it's going be a tough contest and we know how good we've got to be."

Bath Champions Cup results 18 Oct: Glasgow 37-10 Bath 25 Oct: Bath 19-21 Toulouse 5 Dec: Montpellier 5-30 Bath 12 Dec: Bath 32-12 Montpellier 18 Jan: Toulouse 18-35 Bath 25 Jan: Bath 20-15 Glasgow

Sunday's victory over London Welsh left Bath third in the Premiership, 11 points behind leaders Northampton.

And Bath will be boosted for by the return of several players from England duty ahead of Saturday's European contest, including fly-half George Ford.

"We're delighted to have as healthy a squad back as you can," Booth added. "Strength in depth is very important, both for next week and also the tough games we've got coming up.

"Everyone wants to play in finals, and as you get to the business end of the season you need as fit a squad as you can."