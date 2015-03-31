Scarlets: Leicester lock Tom Price joins Welsh region

Tom Price in action for England Under-20s against Wales at the 2013 Junior World Championship.

Scarlets have signed second row Tom Price from Leicester Tigers.

The 22-year-old lock has been capped by England in three age groups but is qualified to play for Wales.

Price stands 6ft 8in and weighs more than 18st, and will join the Scarlets for the start of the 2015-16 season.

"Tom is an exciting young prospect who will add another dimension to our second rows here at Parc y Scarlets," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"He has experience at under-20s level with England but is looking for an opportunity to flourish and break into senior rugby, which we're excited to offer him here."