Scotland booked into 'no-frills' summer camp ahead of World Cup

Scotland lost all of their Six Nations matches this year

Scotland will begin their World Cup preparations at a high-altitude training base in the French Pyrenees.

Head coach Vern Cotter has booked his squad into the Font Romeu camp, used by world-record marathon runner Paula Radcliffe, for a week in June.

"It's not one of the flashiest places to go to but it's very functional and I think it'll be good to kick it off," said Cotter.

The Scots will then spend a further two months based at Murrayfield.

Four warm-up games are to be played over the course of successive Saturdays, starting with Six Nations champions Ireland in Dublin on 15 August 15 followed a week later by Italy in Turin.

The Azzurri then visit Edinburgh before France welcome Scotland to Paris.

Following a winless Six Nations, the Scots will need a major improvement to make an impact in England in September.

"There'll be no pretence from us," added Cotter. "We'll be looking at every aspect of our game - technical, tactical, physical, psychological - holistically what we want to achieve and where we want to go as a group.

"There will be different stages to our preparation and this camp will start us off, get the players away together and away from a comfort zone.

"I'm looking forward to spending some time together as a group, nut a few things out, run a few scenarios, develop our game management and become better athletes.

"We'll go through a number of phases of preparation that will come before the preparation games, which will be important for players to stake claims for the final squad."

Scotland are in World Cup Pool B alongside South Africa, Japan, Samoa and the United States.