Matthew Dwyer has scored one try for Ospreys in 23 appearances

Welsh Guards sergeant Matthew Dwyer is to remain an Ospreys hooker option for another season after signing a fresh deal.

Dwyer, 30, has made 23 appearances since 2011 and has captained the British Army team.

"I'm in an extremely fortunate position in that I'm able to combine two really fulfilling careers," said Dwyer.

As a member of 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, Dwyer has served in Afghanistan and Bosnia.

He played for Bridgend under Steve Tandy, who took over as Ospreys head coach in February 2012.