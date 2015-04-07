Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Pro12: Blues' Patchell floored by Ulster's Nick Williams

Guinness Pro12: Glasgow v Blues Venue: Scotstoun, Glasgow Date: Friday, 10 April, 2015 Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website; live score updates on BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website; highlights on Scrum V on Sunday, 12 April from 17:45 BST

Cardiff Blues will again be without utility back Rhys Patchell for Friday's Pro12 trip to Glasgow.

Patchell, 21, was concussed by an illegal blow from Ulster's Nick Williams on 27 March.

The Wales international missed Blues' 25-21 European Challenge Cup defeat by Newport Gwent Dragons last weekend.

New Zealander Williams was sin-binned on the night at Kingspan Stadium and later banned for eight weeks at a citing hearing.

"Rhys has not returned to training yet. He's going to start the return-to-play protocols next week," said joint interim head coach Paul John.

"He's had a severe knock so we're taking our time and making sure everything's okay before he starts his return-to-play protocol.

"It's about the player's safety. Rhys has got to feel comfortable coming back to play."

Wales captain Sam Warburton is available for the trip to Glasgow as he is still within the 16 regional games he is allowed to play as part of his national dual contract with the Welsh Rugby Union.

But his international team-mate, prop Gethin Jenkins, is a doubt with a calf strain.

"It's not as bad as we thought," added John.

"He hasn't trained this week so I doubt Gethin will be available this weekend."