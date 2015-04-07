Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Simon Berghan is eligible to play for Scotland

Edinburgh have extended Simon Berghan's contract for a second season despite the New Zealander having only made two appearances for the Pro12 club.

The 24-year-old prop has only come off the bench twice since signing from Sydenham in February 2014.

Berghan told his club website: "We have been building well as a team this season which sets us up well for World Cup year and next season.

"As a team we are in a good space on and off the field."

Berghan, who played for Canterbury Academy and the Crusader Knights Super Rugby development squad, is eligible to play for Scotland through his grandfather and has signed for Edinburgh until summer 2016.

He hopes to make more progress next season and thinks the club "are well and truly going in the right direction".