Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Varndell has scored 10 tries for Wasps in the Premiership this season

Aviva Premiership London Welsh: (5) 13 Tries: Fonua, Elder Pen: Robinson Wasps: (12) 40 Tries: Varndell 3, Johnson, Tagicakibau, Leiua Cons: Goode 4, Lozowski

Tom Varndell scored a hat-trick of tries as Wasps kept their hopes of a top-four finish intact with a bonus-point win over relegated London Welsh.

Two early efforts from Varndell gave Wasps the initiative, but Opeti Fonua bundled the ball over in reply as the visitors led 12-5 at the break.

Ashley Johnson and Varndell extended their lead before Chris Elder reduced the arrears on his Premiership debut.

Tries from Sailosi Tagicakibau and Alapati Leiua sealed the victory.

London Welsh were forced into a late change, with Will Robinson replacing Seb Jewell at full-back.

Wasps seized the initiative in the early stages, as good handling down the right saw Varndell cross in the corner and Andy Goode added the extras.

The Exiles lost hooker Koree Britton to the sin-bin and Welsh were then overpowered from a scrum, as Wasps won the ball against the head and Varndell crossed in the corner.

The hosts grew into the game and put Wasps under sustained pressure midway through the first half.

London Welsh-Wasps: the stats Wasps' victory over London Welsh at the Kassam Stadium was only their second win away from home in the Premiership in the last 12 months - their first came against Gloucester over Christmas. London Welsh have now lost all 29 matches they have played this season, including all their 19 games in the Premiership.

They got their rewards from a five-metre line-out, with the forwards going over and number eight Fonua touching down.

Robinson reduced the deficit to 12-8 after the break, but Wasps then got their third try of the afternoon as Johnson touched down in the left corner from a driving maul and Goode converted.

Varndell completed his hat-trick after collecting Elliot Daly's skilful flicked pass, running down the sideline for his 10th Premiership try of the season.

And although Welsh replied through Elder, Wasps underlined their superiority when Tagicakibau scored.

The visitors ended the game with 14 men as Carlo Festuccia was sent to the sin-bin for a swinging arm, but added their sixth try of the afternoon from the final play, as Leiua touched down and Alex Lozowski converted.

London Welsh head coach Rowland Phillips:

"The score did not reflect our performance in that game, or our contribution to the game.

"I thought, as a team, we were competitive, created opportunities and defended well.

"People will find that hard to believe when you've conceded 40 points, but anyone who watched the game will see we contained whatever Wasps threw at us.

"We didn't get out of the game what we could have. We had opportunities to get more from the game."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"I suppose at the end of the day we've come away with five points and no injuries, so we are pleased with that.

"We were on a hiding to nothing here really. If you win by a large margin people expect it.

"We scored 40 points, but I still don't think the performance was anywhere near what we'd expect from ourselves.

"Next up we have Exeter, and we all know how well they've been playing. "After that we have Leicester Tigers, so two massive games on the way that could either cement us in the top six or put us under pressure."

Ashley Johnson scored Wasps' third try of the afternoon

Wasps fly-half Andy Goode kicked four conversions

London Welsh: Robinson; Stegmann, Reynolds, May (capt), Elder; Roberts, R Lewis; Trevett, Britton, Cooper, West, Corker, Browne, Waters, Fonua.

Replacements: Dobson, Aholelei, Gilding, McNally, Thorpe, Rowley, Barkley, J Lewis.

Sin Bin: Britton (9)

Wasps: Masi; Varndell, Daly, Leiua, Tagicakibau; Goode, Simpson; Mullan, Johnson, Cooper-Woolley, Cannon, Gaskell, Haskell (capt), Young, Thompson.

Replacements: Festuccia, McIntyre, Cittadini, Myall, Jones, Davies, Lozowski, Downey.

Sin Bin: Festuccia (71)

Referee: Greg Garner.

Attendance: 3,864.