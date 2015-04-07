Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Duncan scored 42 tries in four seasons for Redruth in National One and National Two South

Cornish Pirates have agreed a new contract with back-row forward Tom Duncan for next season.

The 25-year-old, who first has not featured since the final game of last season after a serious knee injury.

He has played just nine games for Pirates having spent his first 18 months at the club on loan at Redruth.

"Tom was making great strides in skill development last pre-season when injury struck," said Pirates boss Ian Davies.

"It is very pleasing to able to offer Tom a new contract and it is hoped he can now enjoy a few years of injury free rugby."