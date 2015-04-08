Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Andrew Coombs was injured in Dragons' European Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Cardiff Blues

Newport Gwent Dragons could be without captain Andrew Coombs for the rest of the season because of injury.

The back-row or lock, 30, capped 10 times by Wales, hurt his leg in the 25-21 European Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Cardiff Blues last weekend.

Coombs is awaiting the result of a scan to assess the severity of the injury.

But he is almost certainly out of the Pro12 game with Leinster at home on Sunday and likely to miss the European semi-final at Edinburgh on 17 April.

"Andrew Coombs went down, again with Andrew it could be the season but I don't know to be honest with you," Dragons director of rugby Lyn Jones said.

"He's had a scan so we're awaiting the results of the scan to see how serious the injury was, but we certainly haven't considered him for selection this weekend [against Leinster]."