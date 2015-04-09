Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cruse began his senior playing career at Stockport rugby club

Premiership club London Irish have signed Rotherham Titans hooker Tom Cruse for next season.

Cruse, 26, has spent the last two seasons with the Championship side after joining from Sale Sharks.

The forward began his senior career at Stockport alongside winning representative honours for Cheshire.

"The chance to sign for London Irish and play in the Aviva Premiership is something I have worked hard to achieve," said Cruse.

"There is a lot of excitement around London Irish at the moment and I'm looking forward to getting started when I join in the summer.

"Until then, my sole focus is on leaving Rotherham Titans on a high."

Analysis from BBC Radio Berkshire's Jenna Hawkey "Rotherham Titans have proved a good recruiting ground for London Irish in the past, with the successful centre partnership of Eamonn Sheridan and Fergus Mulchrone arriving at the Madejski in 2013. And, with the likes of Nic Rouse establishing himself as a stand-out first team player after joining the Exiles from Nottingham, Irish have a strong tradition of both spotting and developing talent from the Championship."

London Irish operations director Bob Casey hailed his arrival calling him an "emerging talent in the Championship".

Casey added: external-link "He has a strong set piece and is dynamic around the park.

"He is ambitious, the right age and a player who wants to be part of London Irish's plans and we look forward to welcoming him into the London Irish family in the summer."