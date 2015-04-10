Sean Cox: London Irish lock to retire at end of season

Sean Cox has played 12 times for London Irish this season

London Irish lock Sean Cox is to retire at the end of the season.

Cox, 30, has played 12 times for Irish this season, having signed for the Premiership club in the summer.

Prior to joining the Exiles, Cox, who has been offered a job in finance, made 63 appearances for Edinburgh Rugby and also 93 appearances for Sale Sharks.

"I feel very privileged to have played rugby professionally for 12 seasons and to have competed with and against icons of the game," said Cox.