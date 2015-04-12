Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Evans' try was crucial in returning Ospreys to the lead in Treviso

Ospreys forwards coach Chris Gibbes praised his players for continuing to chase a bonus-point 33-13 win at Treviso even with time running out.

The Welsh region needed all five points to maintain their push for a Pro12 play-off place.

But trailing Treviso 13-11 after 62 minutes, Dan Evans, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb all crossed for Ospreys to add to Eli Walker's earlier try.

"I think that shows a fair bit of character in this group," Gibbes said.

"It was hugely pleasing... we spoke pre-game that you've got to come to these places and earn the right to pick up bonus points.

"We made hard work of that for a long period but in the end we're really proud of the character of the boys to dig in and go after that bonus-point win even with three minutes left on the clock."

The result in Italy on Friday lifted Ospreys to second in the table behind Glasgow, who crushed Cardiff Blues 36-17 in Scotstoun.

Nearest challengers Ulster and Munster both play on Saturday and can overtake Ospreys with wins at Connacht and Edinburgh respectively.

"We are purely focusing on trying to win every game from this point on and it's just a matter of making sure we pick up wins like we did [in Treviso]," Gibbes added.

"If we keep winning we'll be there or there abouts."