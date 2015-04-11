Close menu

Swalec League and Cup results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

WRU Swalec Leagues

11 APRIL 2015

Swalec Championship

View full Swalec Championship details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

Swalec Cup Semi-Finals

Carmarthen Quins 20-22 Bridgend

Pontypridd33-27 Cross Keys

League 2 East

Brynmawr25-14 Pontypool United

Nantyglo28-10 Abertillery B G

Newport HSOB26-14 Abergavenny

Pill Harriers38-33 Caerphilly

Talywain20-19 Croesyceiliog

Tredegar 3-113 Abertysswg

League 2 East Central

Gwernyfed5-16 Abercynon

Penarth30-17 Porth Harlequins

Pentyrch15-29 St Peters

Pontyclun18-22 Brecon

St Josephs (Cardiff) 19-3 Fairwater

Wattstown16-39 CR Cymry Caerdydd

League 2 North

Llangefni48-0 Wrexham

Newtown3-38 Colwyn Bay

Rhyl16-37 Menai Bridge

Shotton Steel5-33 Machynlleth

League 2 West Central

Aberavon Green Stars29-0 Glyncorrwg

Cwmgors 16-13 Neath Athletic

Maesteg Celtic18-17 Aberavon Quins

Pontycymmer0-98 Pencoed

Resolven 5-30 Brynamman

Taibach27-57 Maesteg

League 2 West

Cardigan18-28 Haverfordwest

Gowerton9-7 Penlan

Hendy17-24 Tycroes

Llanelli Wanderers 34-19 Penclawdd

Llanybydder10-13 Aberystwyth

Pontarddulais132-0 Llandeilo

League 3 East A

Caldicot12-20 Caerleon

Monmouth22-20 Chepstow

Oakdale36-19 Llanhilleth

Rhymney15-41 Blackwood Stars

RTB Ebbw Vale38-23 New Tredegar

Ynysddu40-12 Cwmbran

League 3 East Central A

Canton3-45 Dinas Powys

Llandaff North27-7 Caerau Ely

Llantwit Major20-3 Cowbridge

Old Penarthians 0-141 Barry

St Albans14-31 Old Illtydians

Taffs Well37-22 Llandaff

League 3 North

Benllech85-10 Porthmadog

Holyhead12-5 Rhosllanerchrugog

Llangollen35-18 Bangor

Llanidloes46-13 Welshpool

League 3 West Central A

Nantyffyllon57-0 Pontrhydyfen

Tonmawr24-39 Porthcawl

League 3 West A

Bynea28-22 Burry Port

CefneithinP-P Nantgaredig *CEFNEITHIN UNABLE TO FIELD A TEAM

Penybanc54-0 Llandybie

Trimsaran33-55 Pontyberem

Tumble29-17 New Dock Stars

League 3 East B

Abercarn 36-5 Brynithel

Beaufort19-12 Trefil

Bettws14-28 Usk

Blaina3-46 Tredegar Ironsides

Hafodyrynys15-23 Crumlinto be played @Crumlin

Rogerstone33-34 Machen

League 3 East Central B

Abercwmboi29-3 Glyncoch

Cambrian Welfare 40-13 Tonyrefail

Cefn Coed5-67 Aberdare

Treharris7-38 Cilfynydd

TreherbertP-P Hirwaun *UNABLE TO FIELD A TEAM

Tylorstown27-15 Penygraig

League 3 West Central B

Baglan49-22 Tonna

Briton Ferry14-20 Cwmavon

Bryncoch34-30 Cwmgwrach - to be played at Cwmgwrach

Crynant19-17 Birchgrove

Glais32-28 Rhigos

League 3 West B

Aberaeron20-7 Milford Haven

Fishguard76-7 Neyland

Llangwm7-54 Laugharne

St Clears12-41 Pembroke

St Davids62-7 Pembroke Dock Quins

League 3 East C

HollybushP-P Aberbeeg

New Panteg20-19 Crickhowell

Pontllanfraith0-36 Cefn Fforest

Whiteheads7-28 Hartridge

League 3 East Central C

Cardiff Saracens 24-0 Llanrumney

Ferndale0-51 Ynysowen

Sully Sports17-17 Cathays

TongwynlaisP-P Whitchurch *UNABLE TO FIELD A TEAM

League 3 West Central C

Fall Bay0-77 Morriston

Pontadawe7-42 Abercrave

Swansea Uplands 24-0 South Gower

Vardre5-20 Cwmtwrch

Ystradgynlais66-12 Alltwen

League 3 West C

Llangadog41-10 Pontyates

Pantyffynnon18-31 Betws

Penygroes24-17 Llansawel

Tregaron 37-12 Furnace United

League 3 East D

Abersychan12-62 Forgeside

Malpas36-14 Girling

Newport Saracens 37-0St Julians HSOB

Rhayader0-46 Tref y Clawdd

West Mon59-5 Old Tyleryan

Top Stories