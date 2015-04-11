Swalec League and Cup results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
11 APRIL 2015
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
Swalec Cup Semi-Finals
Carmarthen Quins 20-22 Bridgend
Pontypridd33-27 Cross Keys
League 2 East
Brynmawr25-14 Pontypool United
Nantyglo28-10 Abertillery B G
Newport HSOB26-14 Abergavenny
Pill Harriers38-33 Caerphilly
Talywain20-19 Croesyceiliog
Tredegar 3-113 Abertysswg
League 2 East Central
Gwernyfed5-16 Abercynon
Penarth30-17 Porth Harlequins
Pentyrch15-29 St Peters
Pontyclun18-22 Brecon
St Josephs (Cardiff) 19-3 Fairwater
Wattstown16-39 CR Cymry Caerdydd
League 2 North
Llangefni48-0 Wrexham
Newtown3-38 Colwyn Bay
Rhyl16-37 Menai Bridge
Shotton Steel5-33 Machynlleth
League 2 West Central
Aberavon Green Stars29-0 Glyncorrwg
Cwmgors 16-13 Neath Athletic
Maesteg Celtic18-17 Aberavon Quins
Pontycymmer0-98 Pencoed
Resolven 5-30 Brynamman
Taibach27-57 Maesteg
League 2 West
Cardigan18-28 Haverfordwest
Gowerton9-7 Penlan
Hendy17-24 Tycroes
Llanelli Wanderers 34-19 Penclawdd
Llanybydder10-13 Aberystwyth
Pontarddulais132-0 Llandeilo
League 3 East A
Caldicot12-20 Caerleon
Monmouth22-20 Chepstow
Oakdale36-19 Llanhilleth
Rhymney15-41 Blackwood Stars
RTB Ebbw Vale38-23 New Tredegar
Ynysddu40-12 Cwmbran
League 3 East Central A
Canton3-45 Dinas Powys
Llandaff North27-7 Caerau Ely
Llantwit Major20-3 Cowbridge
Old Penarthians 0-141 Barry
St Albans14-31 Old Illtydians
Taffs Well37-22 Llandaff
League 3 North
Benllech85-10 Porthmadog
Holyhead12-5 Rhosllanerchrugog
Llangollen35-18 Bangor
Llanidloes46-13 Welshpool
League 3 West Central A
Nantyffyllon57-0 Pontrhydyfen
Tonmawr24-39 Porthcawl
League 3 West A
Bynea28-22 Burry Port
CefneithinP-P Nantgaredig *CEFNEITHIN UNABLE TO FIELD A TEAM
Penybanc54-0 Llandybie
Trimsaran33-55 Pontyberem
Tumble29-17 New Dock Stars
League 3 East B
Abercarn 36-5 Brynithel
Beaufort19-12 Trefil
Bettws14-28 Usk
Blaina3-46 Tredegar Ironsides
Hafodyrynys15-23 Crumlinto be played @Crumlin
Rogerstone33-34 Machen
League 3 East Central B
Abercwmboi29-3 Glyncoch
Cambrian Welfare 40-13 Tonyrefail
Cefn Coed5-67 Aberdare
Treharris7-38 Cilfynydd
TreherbertP-P Hirwaun *UNABLE TO FIELD A TEAM
Tylorstown27-15 Penygraig
League 3 West Central B
Baglan49-22 Tonna
Briton Ferry14-20 Cwmavon
Bryncoch34-30 Cwmgwrach - to be played at Cwmgwrach
Crynant19-17 Birchgrove
Glais32-28 Rhigos
League 3 West B
Aberaeron20-7 Milford Haven
Fishguard76-7 Neyland
Llangwm7-54 Laugharne
St Clears12-41 Pembroke
St Davids62-7 Pembroke Dock Quins
League 3 East C
HollybushP-P Aberbeeg
New Panteg20-19 Crickhowell
Pontllanfraith0-36 Cefn Fforest
Whiteheads7-28 Hartridge
League 3 East Central C
Cardiff Saracens 24-0 Llanrumney
Ferndale0-51 Ynysowen
Sully Sports17-17 Cathays
TongwynlaisP-P Whitchurch *UNABLE TO FIELD A TEAM
League 3 West Central C
Fall Bay0-77 Morriston
Pontadawe7-42 Abercrave
Swansea Uplands 24-0 South Gower
Vardre5-20 Cwmtwrch
Ystradgynlais66-12 Alltwen
League 3 West C
Llangadog41-10 Pontyates
Pantyffynnon18-31 Betws
Penygroes24-17 Llansawel
Tregaron 37-12 Furnace United
League 3 East D
Abersychan12-62 Forgeside
Malpas36-14 Girling
Newport Saracens 37-0St Julians HSOB
Rhayader0-46 Tref y Clawdd
West Mon59-5 Old Tyleryan