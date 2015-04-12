Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Greene King Championship Worcester (19) 39 Tries: Smith, Lewis, Creevy, Stelling, Pennell, Betty Cons: Lamb 2, Symons Pens: Lamb Yorkshire Carnegie (14) 26 Tries: Egerton 2, Walker, Hill Cons: Grimoldby 2, Leonard

Worcester Warriors maintained this season's 100 per cent home record as they beat Yorkshire Carnegie at Sixways to keep up the pressure on Championship leaders Bristol.

Dean Ryan's men ran in six tries to claim another bonus-point victory, three of them coming in the first 17 minutes as they built a 19-0 lead.

The visitors hit back with two converted scores before the break.

And they closed at one point to 22-19 before Worcester pulled away.

Tries from centre Max Stelling and Chris Pennell closed the door on the Yorkshiremen, followed by another late on from flanker Sam Betty, to add to the three first-half touchdowns from fellow flanker Sam Lewis, winger Sam Smith and hooker Gus Creevy.

Worcester's winning run at Sixways Since losing 38-33 at home to Exeter on 12 April last season, Worcester have gone a year without being matched at Sixways, having won 16 successive league and cup home matches.

Ryan Lamb kicked two of his five attempted conversions and a penalty, while Andy Symons converted the last try of the game two minutes from time.

Scrum-half Sam Egerton scored twice for the visitors, whose other two scores came either side of the break when Warriors were down to 14 men after a yellow card for Jonathan Thomas.

Worcester stayed three points behind Bristol going into the final two games - and the final outcome of who plays who in the Championship play-offs looks likely to hinge on their league meeting at Sixways on the final day of the regular season on 25 April.

before that, Bristol host Jersey at Ashton Gate next Friday evening before Worcester travel to Cornish Pirates the following day.

But, if they both win next weekend, the Worcester-Bristol finale will determine who has home advantage for the second leg of the Championship play-off final, if, as expected, both clubs make it that far.

Worcester: Pennell; Smith, Stelling, Mills, Vuna; Lamb, Arr; Rapava Ruskin, Creevy, Schonert, Williams, Thomas, Senatore, Lewis, van Velze.

Replacements: George, Bower, O'Shea, Betty, Mulchrone, Symons, Howard.

Sin bin: Thomas (38)

Yorkshire Carnegie: Georgiou; Doherty, Clarke, Lucock, Goss; Grimoldby, Egerton; Imiolek, Nilsen, Hill, Harris, Smith, C Jones, C Walker, Burrows.

Replacements: Graham, Tideswell, Beech, Ramshaw, Pilgrim, Leonard, Fitzpatrick.

Attendance: 6,045.