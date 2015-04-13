Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Malcolm Barnes, who scored twice for Guernsey against Tonbridge Juddian, almost retired due to injury earlier this season

Guernsey have all but secured survival in National Three London South East after a 45-26 win at Tonbridge Juddian.

They went into the game following their but ran in seven tries for what was their biggest away win of the season.

Guernsey need one more point from their final game against Westcombe Park to be mathematically certain of safety.

They were bottom of the league at the end of February, but have won six of their last eight matches.

Bottom of National Three London & South East Position Team Points 10 Guernsey 48 11 Westcliff 44 12 Tring 44 13 Amersham & Chiltern 42 14 CS Rugby 1863 35

Despite Nick Merrien's early try, Guernsey were 19-7 down in the first half, but rallied thanks to tries from Dave Davison and Jason Batiste.

Malcolm Barnes scored twice after the break before Ned Brown and Andy Bailey went over.