Gavin Cattle will continue as a player-coach next season for the Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says he is pleased with how the club has fared in the Championship this season.

The Pirates are sixth in the table with two games to go following Saturday's narrow

"Where we've come this year, and our league position, I'd have snapped your hand off," Cattle told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We entering this season in the unknown in terms of personnel, a lot of local youngsters were given an opportunity."

"It was like 'are they going to sink or swim?' Gladly for us a lot of them are swimming."

And Cattle says that most of this year's squad have committed to the club for next season, so he is confident that the Pirates will improve in 2015-16.

"It has been a rebuilding process and we've retained 95% of our squad, which helps with consistency of performance.

"Hopefully that will come to the forefront next year and with a few smart additions I'm hoping we can add to what we've got," Cattle said.