Ross Ford joined Edinburgh in 2007

Hooker Ross Ford knows Edinburgh must correct flaws in their game in order to beat Newport Gwent Dragons in Friday's European Challenge Cup semi-final.

The Murrayfield side lost 34-3 at home to Munster on Saturday in the Pro12.

"The weekend was not ideal by any stretch of the imagination but we know we're a good team when we perform well," Ford told BBC Scotland.

"We've got an opportunity to go out and train and rectify the things that need to be done."

Alan Solomons' Edinburgh side triumphed 23-18 at London Irish to secure their place in the last four of the competition.

Friday's contest is at Murrayfield and Edinburgh would be the first Scottish side to reach a European rugby final if they were to progress.

"If you had said we'd get to the semi-final we would've jumped at the chance," said Ford, who has been capped 85 times by Scotland.

"We've got ourselves here through some hard work and given ourselves an opportunity now."

The Kelso man believes an accumulation of significant matches recently perhaps caused a lethargic performance in the loss to Munster.

"Llanelli away from home was a big game for us in the league and then the quarter-final against London Irish," he explained.

"It was maybe mentally not 100% there and we need to be there to perform at the best. But I think we can turn it around in these couple of days of training sessions and switch on for Friday night.

Ross Ford is looking forward to good home backing at Murrayfield on Friday

"We're not taking anything for granted here, we need to do our homework and make sure we're in the best possible shape.

"What every team looks to do coming into these kind of games is start well and get points on the board. But it's about maintaining that throughout because you can have a great start and then momentum can turn so it's about us not allowing that to happen."

Ticket sales are approaching 3,000 for the game versus Dragons and Edinburgh have been heartened by the fact that several Glasgow Warriors supporters intend to come and cheer on the capital side.

"The way that it is here in Scotland with only two teams, everybody gets behind it," added Ford.

"It's good to have Glasgow fans coming across to support us and the more noise and atmosphere that can be created is better for us during the game."