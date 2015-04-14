Enjoy Scrum V's trailer for Judgement Day III as Cardiff Blues prepare to face Ospreys and Newport Gwent Dragons get ready to battle Scarlets in a Pro12 double-header on Saturday, 25 April.

It is the third year running that back-to-back derbies are being staged at Millennium Stadium.

Blues face Ospreys at 14:30 BST, followed by Dragons against Scarlets at 16:45 BST.

Scrum V on BBC Two Wales and Clwb Rygbi on S4C will have live coverage of both matches on Saturday, 25 April.