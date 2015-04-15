Nottingham Rugby agree new deals with five players

From the section

Martin Haag is delighted five more players have committed their futures to Nottingham Rugby

Nottingham Rugby have agreed contract extensions with five players ahead of the 2015-16 season.

Back-rowers Toby Freeman and Rupert Cooper, both 27, prop Conor Carey, 23, hooker Jon Vickers, 26, and full-back Billy Robinson, 26, have all put pen to paper.

They join Dan Montagu, Harry Morley, Morgan Eames, Paul Grant and Pila Iongi who signed two-year deals last summer.

Nottingham lie fifth in the Championship with two fixtures to play.

Head coach Martin Haag said: "Conor, Toby, Rupert, Jon and Billy have earned their new deals on the back of impressive seasons on the pitch.

"They are all highly motivated, have high expectations and challenge themselves every day.

"They have made the commitment to their and our ongoing development."