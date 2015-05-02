Swalec League results
-
Welsh Rugby
2 May 2015
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
League 2 East
Nantyglo8-3 Brynmawr
Pill Harriers81-0 Tredegar
Pontypool Utd 15-3 Abertysswg
Abertillery 42- 19 Newport HSOB
League 2 East Central
CR Cymry Caerdydd36-15 Pontyclun
Fairwater0-13 St Josephs (Cardiff)
League 2 North
Llangefni 72-0 Harlech
Machynlleth20-25 Colwyn Bay
League 2 West Central
Pencoed59-0 Pontycymmer
Taibach18-14 Aberavon Green Stars
League 2 West
Hendy 34-33 Penclawdd
Llanelli Wanderers 14-16 Penlan
League 3 East A
Cwmbran 41-13 RTB Ebbw Vale
Llanhilleth8-3 Chepstow
New Tredegar29-34 Ynysddu
Rhymney 7-48 Caerleon
League 3 East Central A
Barry 19-17 Taffs Well
Old Penarthians 5-29 Llandaff North
League 3 North
Welshpool 35-5 Holyhead
League 3 West Central A
Pontrhydyfen0-10 Tonmawr
League 3 West A
Burry Port 31-13 Cefneithin
Lampeter TownP-P Llandybie
League 3 East B
Brynithel 8-42 Machen
Trefil17-20 Bettws
League 3 East Central B
Glyncoch 15-25 Aberdare
Tonyrefail37-36 Cefn Coed
Tylorstown17-16 Treharris
League 3 West Central B
Rhigos 3-53 Cwmavon
Cwmgwrach24-12 Briton Ferry
League 3 East C
HartridgeP-P Cefn Fforest
Trinant36-21 Deri
Whiteheads19-33 Aberbargoed
League 3 East Central C
Llanrumney5-42 Ynysowen
Whitchurch14-17 Sully Sports
League 3 West Central C
South Gower 29-13 Cwmtwrch
League 3 East D
Newport Saracens 15-10 Tref y Clawdd
St Julians HSOB P-P Rhayader