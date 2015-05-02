Swalec League results

Swalec Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

League 2 East

Nantyglo8-3 Brynmawr

Pill Harriers81-0 Tredegar

Pontypool Utd 15-3 Abertysswg

Abertillery 42- 19 Newport HSOB

League 2 East Central

CR Cymry Caerdydd36-15 Pontyclun

Fairwater0-13 St Josephs (Cardiff)

League 2 North

Llangefni 72-0 Harlech

Machynlleth20-25 Colwyn Bay

League 2 West Central

Pencoed59-0 Pontycymmer

Taibach18-14 Aberavon Green Stars

League 2 West

Hendy 34-33 Penclawdd

Llanelli Wanderers 14-16 Penlan

League 3 East A

Cwmbran 41-13 RTB Ebbw Vale

Llanhilleth8-3 Chepstow

New Tredegar29-34 Ynysddu

Rhymney 7-48 Caerleon

League 3 East Central A

Barry 19-17 Taffs Well

Old Penarthians 5-29 Llandaff North

League 3 North

Welshpool 35-5 Holyhead

League 3 West Central A

Pontrhydyfen0-10 Tonmawr

League 3 West A

Burry Port 31-13 Cefneithin

Lampeter TownP-P Llandybie

League 3 East B

Brynithel 8-42 Machen

Trefil17-20 Bettws

League 3 East Central B

Glyncoch 15-25 Aberdare

Tonyrefail37-36 Cefn Coed

Tylorstown17-16 Treharris

League 3 West Central B

Rhigos 3-53 Cwmavon

Cwmgwrach24-12 Briton Ferry

League 3 East C

HartridgeP-P Cefn Fforest

Trinant36-21 Deri

Whiteheads19-33 Aberbargoed

League 3 East Central C

Llanrumney5-42 Ynysowen

Whitchurch14-17 Sully Sports

League 3 West Central C

South Gower 29-13 Cwmtwrch

League 3 East D

Newport Saracens 15-10 Tref y Clawdd

St Julians HSOB P-P Rhayader

