Glasgow Warriors sign Fijian Taqele Naiyaravoro

Glasgow Warriors have signed Fijian winger Taqele Naiyaravoro from the New South Wales Waratahs, subject to a visa and medical.

The 6ft 5in winger, who weighs 19st, will join the Pro12 semi-finalists this summer on a three-year contract at the end of the Super Rugby season.

Naiyaravoro, 23, played rugby union in Fiji but switched to rugby league at 19 before reverting back.

He said he was looking forward to a move to Scotland and a "new challenge".

"Glasgow have been talking to me for a while and opened the door for me, so I'm happy to have signed a long-term contract with the club," said the player, who can operate on the wing or at centre.

"I'm looking forward to moving to Glasgow with my family to continue my development.

"They are a strong team and it's really exciting to get the opportunity to move over there and play my rugby in Scotland next season.

"It will be a new challenge for me to play in the Guinness Pro12 and compete against the best sides in Europe in the Champions Cup."

Uncapped Naiyaravoro has played 15 times and has scored six tries for the Waratahs since joining last May.

Despite having played rugby league as a teenager, he was recruited by Australian National Rugby League side Wests Tigers in 2012, and was a prolific try-scorer for their NSW Cup team.

He scored 23 tries in 15 games for the Balmain Tigers, before switching codes and joining the Waratahs for whom he has started seven games this season.

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend described Naiyaravoro as "a very exciting signing," adding: "Taqele has made a real impact since joining the Waratahs last season and has the potential to become one of the best wingers in the Pro12.

"His sheer size and strength will give us another option in our back-line and I'm sure he will be an excellent addition to our squad.

"He has a great attitude and desire to work and improve and we'd like to thank Scottish Rugby for their support in securing a player of Taqele's quality.

"We look forward to him joining us at the end of the season and we know he'll be with us regardless of any international commitments."