Cornish Pirates sign Will Cargill from Yorkshire Carnegie

Cargill has been studying for a master's degree in sports coaching

Cornish Pirates have signed utility back Will Cargill from Championship rivals Yorkshire Carnegie.

The 26-year-old has also played for England Students and captained Leeds Beckett to victory in the national university competition at Twickenham.

Cargill, who can play full-back or fly-half, will arrive for next season.

"I'm sure his strong work ethic will see him become an important member of the squad," Pirates head coach Ian Davies told the club website.

"Will has achieved a great deal of success this season in winning the BUCS (British Universities & Colleges Sport) competition and being named BUCS player of the year."

Cargill did not make a first-team appearance for Yorkshire Carnegie, but was a member of their senior academy side.

The Pirates finished eighth in English rugby's second tier this season, two places below the Leeds-based club.