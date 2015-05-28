Mathew Tait: Leicester Tigers hope French move falls through

Tait has scored six tries in 51 appearances for the Tigers since joining them from Sale in 2011

Utility back Mathew Tait could play for Leicester Tigers next season if he can back out of a deal to sign for Bayonne, says chief executive Simon Cohen.

Tait's Leicester contract expires in the summer and the 29-year-old agreed a move to the French side in January.

But Bayonne's relegation from the Top 14 and uncertainty over their future means Tait is keen to stay at Tigers.

"If we can resolve it then I am pretty sure he will stay," Cohen told BBC Radio Leicester.

"It is everybody's assumption that he had a get-out clause.

"But I know the situation is a little bit more complicated than that. We are working on it, our lawyers are working on it and Mathew is working on it."

Tait began his career at Newcastle Falcons in 2004 and won his first England cap as an 18-year-old during the following year's Six Nations.

He moved to Sale Sharks in 2008, but has been plagued by injuries since joining Tigers in 2011 and has not played for England since moving to the East Midlands.