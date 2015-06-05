2015 World U20 Championship: Wales U20 16-30 England U20

England had beaten Japan in their opening game of the World Rugby U20 Championship

Wales U20 (10) 16 Tries: Watkin Cons: Evans Pens: Evans 3 England U20 (15) 30 Tries: Clark, Packman, Townsend, Skinner, Cons: Jennings 2 Pens: Jennings 2

Reigning champions England made it two wins out of two in the World Rugby U20 Championship with victory over Wales in Calvisano, Italy.

Max Clark, Howard Packman and Stuart Townsend's tries put England in control before Owen Watkin responded for Wales.

Wales rallied in the second half and two Jarrod Evans penalties reduced the deficit in the Group A fixture.

But Sam Skinner's try sealed victory to end Welsh hopes of progressing in the competition.

Rory Jennings opened England's account with an early penalty but they were temporarily reduced to 14 men when Aaron Morris was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on.

Morris was still in the sin bin when Bath centre Clark crossed over for the opening try, which was converted by Jennings.

England were in control and Packman burst through for a try that extended their lead, although Jennings failed with the conversion.

Townsend caught Wales by surprise by taking a tap penalty and crossing over for England's third try and Jennings added the extras.

Wales' Tomos Williams feeds the ball out to the backs

Wales finally opened their account through a Jarrod Evans penalty before Jennings added a further three points for England with a successful kick of his own.

But against the run of play Wales had the final say in the first half, with centre Watkin crossing over. Evans duly converted to keep their hopes alive.

Cardiff Blues fly-half Evans claimed another three points for a rejuvenated Wales side in the opening minutes of the second half.

A further Evans penalty reduced England's deficit to nine points with 20 minutes remaining.

But their hopes of a comeback were dealt a blow when Skinner scored a fourth try for England following a rolling maul.

Skinner was denied a second try following a forward pass, while Wales played out the final seven minutes with 14 men after Tom Phillips was yellow carded.

England face France, who beat Japan 47-7, in their final Group A game on Wednesday while Wales face the Japanese.

Wales U20: Dafydd Howells (Ospreys); Lloyd Lewis (Dragons), Garyn Smith (Blues), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Joshua Adams (Scarlets); Jarrod Evans (Blues), Tomos Williams (Blues); Luke Garrett (Dragons), Liam Belcher (Blues), Dillon Lewis (Blues), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Rory Thornton (Ospreys, captain), Tom Phillips (Scarlets), Ollie Griffiths (Dragons), Harrison Keddie (Dragons)

Replacements: Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Keagan Bale (Dragons), Joe Jones (Blues), Jon Fox (Ospreys), Seb Davies (Blues), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Daniel Jones (Scarlets), Barney Nightingale (Dragons)

England U20: Aaron Morris (Saracens), George Perkins (Saracens), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Max Clark (Bath Rugby), Howard Packman (Northampton Saints), Rory Jennings (Bath Rugby), Stuart Townsend (Exeter Chiefs); Sebastian Adeniran-Olule (Harlequins) , Jack Walker (Yorkshire Carnegie), Paul Hill (Yorkshire Carnegie), Kieran Treadwell (Harlequins), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, captain), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Will Owen (Leicester Tigers), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs)

Replacements: Jack Innard (Exeter Chiefs), Ellis Genge (Bristol Rugby), Ciaran Parker (Sale Sharks), Will Witty (Newcastle Falcons), Josh Bainbridge (Yorkshire Carnegie), James Mitchell (Sale Sharks), Lloyd Evans (Gloucester) , Piers O'Conor (Wasps)