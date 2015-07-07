Ex-B&Q boss Martyn Phillips is to replace Roger Lewis as WRU chief

Media playback is not supported on this device Welsh Rugby's new chief executive talks about his appointment on BBC Wales Today.

The Welsh Rugby Union has named former B&Q boss Martyn Phillips to succeed Roger Lewis as chief executive.

Lewis was appointed in 2006 and is to leave his role after the 2015 World Cup to take over at Cardiff Airport.

Phillips, 46, who is originally from Fishguard, has strong personal rugby links, describing himself as a "diehard Welsh rugby fan".

He has also run leadership programmes for academy directors of Aviva Premiership clubs.

During Lewis's nine years in charge Wales's successes have included two Grand Slams and another Six Nations Championship.

Phillips wants to build on that, but also strengthen the grassroots of the game in Wales.

"The game is changing, there are areas we need to improve on and get better.

"My priority is to learn and to try to see as many people as I can.

"The one thing I learnt... is power comes when people come together with a common goal.

"I want to get more people watching the game, more people playing the game."

Phillips was appointed from a shortlist of candidates from the UK and abroad and will now work alongside WRU chairman Gareth Davies.

The governing body's rugby past includes having been capped by Wales Under-15 and being a member of the Welsh Schools Under-18 squad.

He was also a schoolboy Welsh sprint champion.

Phillips' early working career included stints at WH Smith and Woolworths. He is a sports science graduate of Cardiff Metropolitan University,

Since leaving B&Q in 2013, Phillips has become owner/director of consultancy business Leading Edge.

His profile on professional networking site LinkedIn underlines Phillips' belief that business can learn from sport. and highlights his work with fellow Welshman and Team Sky cycling boss Sir Dave Brailsford.

Phillips' profile says: "As the former CEO, retail director and HR (human resources) director of B&Q, the £4bn and 33,000 employee home improvement business, I am well placed to help businesses to leverage their talent to deliver high performance."

Phillips adds: "I have been fortunate to work closely with some of the country's most gifted business leaders during my 20-year tenure with Kingfisher, along with thought leaders from sport, not least Sir Dave Brailsford from British Cycling whom I have worked with from 2008."