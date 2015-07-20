South Africa's Matfield & Coetzee may miss All Blacks test

Forward Victor Matfield has played in 121 Tests for the Springboks

South Africa's injury concerns are increasing as they prepare for their game at home to the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Captain Victor Matfield and flanker Marcell Coetzee, 24, are doubts for the fixture at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

Matfield, 38, has a hamstring strain and Coetzee a bruised knee, while prop Jannie du Plessis and flanker Schalk Burger will also be assessed.

They picked up knocks in the 24-20 loss to Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.