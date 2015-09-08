Rugby World Cup 2015: Wales' squad

From the section

Name Position Age Caps Club Scott Baldwin Hooker 27 10 Ospreys Ken Owens Hooker 28 29 Scarlets Tomas Francis Prop 23 2 Exeter Paul James Prop 33 61 Ospreys Aaron Jarvis Prop 29 13 Ospreys Gethin Jenkins Prop 34 115 Cardiff Blues Samson Lee Prop 22 12 Scarlets Jake Ball Lock 24 14 Scarlets Luke Charteris Lock 32 56 Racing 92 Dominic Day Lock 30 2 Bath Bradley Davies Lock 28 46 Wasps Alun Wyn Jones Lock 29 92 Ospreys Taulupe Faletau Back-row 24 49 NG Dragons James King Back-row 25 6 Ospreys Dan Lydiate Back-row 27 50 Ospreys Ross Moriarty Back-row 21 2 Gloucester Justin Tipuric Back-row 26 34 Ospreys Sam Warburton (c) Back-row 26 57 Cardiff Blues Gareth Davies Scrum-half 25 4 Scarlets Mike Phillips Scrum-half 33 96 Racing 92 Lloyd Williams Scrum-half 25 19 Cardiff Blues Gareth Anscombe** Fly-half 24 1 Cardiff Blues Dan Biggar Fly-half 25 35 Ospreys Matthew Morgan Fly-half 23 3 Bristol Rhys Priestland Fly-half 28 35 Bath Cory Allen* Centre 22 3 Cardiff Blues James Hook** Centre 30 78 Gloucester Tyler Morgan* Centre 20 1 Newport Gwent Dragons Jamie Roberts Centre 28 73 Harlequins Scott Williams** Centre 24 32 Scarlets Hallam Amos** Wing 20 3 NG Dragons Alex Cuthbert Wing 25 36 Cardiff Blues George North Wing 23 54 Northampton Eli Walker*** Wing 23 1 Ospreys Liam Williams*** Full-back 24 23 Scarlets

Age and caps as of start of tournament on 18 September 2015.

* Tyler Morgan replaced Cory Allen on 21 September.

** Gareth Anscombe and James Hook replaced Hallam Amos and Scott Williams on 28 September.

*** Eli Walker replaced Liam Williams on 13 October.