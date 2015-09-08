Rugby World Cup 2015: Wales' squad

NamePositionAgeCapsClub
Scott BaldwinHooker2710Ospreys
Ken OwensHooker2829Scarlets
Tomas FrancisProp232Exeter
Paul JamesProp3361Ospreys
Aaron JarvisProp2913Ospreys
Gethin JenkinsProp34115Cardiff Blues
Samson LeeProp2212Scarlets
Jake BallLock2414Scarlets
Luke CharterisLock3256Racing 92
Dominic DayLock302Bath
Bradley DaviesLock2846Wasps
Alun Wyn JonesLock2992Ospreys
Taulupe FaletauBack-row2449NG Dragons
James KingBack-row256Ospreys
Dan LydiateBack-row2750Ospreys
Ross MoriartyBack-row212Gloucester
Justin TipuricBack-row2634Ospreys
Sam Warburton (c)Back-row2657Cardiff Blues
Gareth DaviesScrum-half254Scarlets
Mike PhillipsScrum-half3396Racing 92
Lloyd WilliamsScrum-half2519Cardiff Blues
Gareth Anscombe**Fly-half241Cardiff Blues
Dan BiggarFly-half2535Ospreys
Matthew MorganFly-half233Bristol
Rhys PriestlandFly-half2835Bath
Cory Allen*Centre223Cardiff Blues
James Hook**Centre3078Gloucester
Tyler Morgan*Centre201Newport Gwent Dragons
Jamie RobertsCentre2873Harlequins
Scott Williams**Centre2432Scarlets
Hallam Amos**Wing203NG Dragons
Alex CuthbertWing2536Cardiff Blues
George NorthWing2354Northampton
Eli Walker***Wing231Ospreys
Liam Williams***Full-back2423Scarlets

Age and caps as of start of tournament on 18 September 2015.

* Tyler Morgan replaced Cory Allen on 21 September.

** Gareth Anscombe and James Hook replaced Hallam Amos and Scott Williams on 28 September.

*** Eli Walker replaced Liam Williams on 13 October.

