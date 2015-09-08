Rugby World Cup 2015: Wales' squad
- From the section Rugby Union
|Name
|Position
|Age
|Caps
|Club
|Scott Baldwin
|Hooker
|27
|10
|Ospreys
|Ken Owens
|Hooker
|28
|29
|Scarlets
|Tomas Francis
|Prop
|23
|2
|Exeter
|Paul James
|Prop
|33
|61
|Ospreys
|Aaron Jarvis
|Prop
|29
|13
|Ospreys
|Gethin Jenkins
|Prop
|34
|115
|Cardiff Blues
|Samson Lee
|Prop
|22
|12
|Scarlets
|Jake Ball
|Lock
|24
|14
|Scarlets
|Luke Charteris
|Lock
|32
|56
|Racing 92
|Dominic Day
|Lock
|30
|2
|Bath
|Bradley Davies
|Lock
|28
|46
|Wasps
|Alun Wyn Jones
|Lock
|29
|92
|Ospreys
|Taulupe Faletau
|Back-row
|24
|49
|NG Dragons
|James King
|Back-row
|25
|6
|Ospreys
|Dan Lydiate
|Back-row
|27
|50
|Ospreys
|Ross Moriarty
|Back-row
|21
|2
|Gloucester
|Justin Tipuric
|Back-row
|26
|34
|Ospreys
|Sam Warburton (c)
|Back-row
|26
|57
|Cardiff Blues
|Gareth Davies
|Scrum-half
|25
|4
|Scarlets
|Mike Phillips
|Scrum-half
|33
|96
|Racing 92
|Lloyd Williams
|Scrum-half
|25
|19
|Cardiff Blues
|Gareth Anscombe**
|Fly-half
|24
|1
|Cardiff Blues
|Dan Biggar
|Fly-half
|25
|35
|Ospreys
|Matthew Morgan
|Fly-half
|23
|3
|Bristol
|Rhys Priestland
|Fly-half
|28
|35
|Bath
|Cory Allen*
|Centre
|22
|3
|Cardiff Blues
|James Hook**
|Centre
|30
|78
|Gloucester
|Tyler Morgan*
|Centre
|20
|1
|Newport Gwent Dragons
|Jamie Roberts
|Centre
|28
|73
|Harlequins
|Scott Williams**
|Centre
|24
|32
|Scarlets
|Hallam Amos**
|Wing
|20
|3
|NG Dragons
|Alex Cuthbert
|Wing
|25
|36
|Cardiff Blues
|George North
|Wing
|23
|54
|Northampton
|Eli Walker***
|Wing
|23
|1
|Ospreys
|Liam Williams***
|Full-back
|24
|23
|Scarlets
Age and caps as of start of tournament on 18 September 2015.
* Tyler Morgan replaced Cory Allen on 21 September.
** Gareth Anscombe and James Hook replaced Hallam Amos and Scott Williams on 28 September.
*** Eli Walker replaced Liam Williams on 13 October.