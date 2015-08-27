Glasgow Warriors sign Tongan prop Sila Puafisi

Sila Puafisi has signed for Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors have signed Tongan tighthead prop Sila Puafisi on a one-year deal, subject to visa and medical.

The 27-year-old has 16 caps, and joins Gregor Townsend's squad from Gloucester after the Rugby World Cup.

"Gregor told me all about the club and after speaking to him I really wanted to sign," said Puafisi.

"It's a very ambitious club and a very competitive squad. I'm joining a team which won the league last season, so this is a really good move."

Prior to his arrival, Puafisi spent a year at the Tasman Makos in the South Island of New Zealand.

He was part of the Tonga squad which finished third in the Pacific Nations Cup and will play for his country at the World Cup in England next month.

"We've watched Sila for a while now and he has really impressed us," said Townsend.

"He's been in good form for Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup and will add to the competition we already have in our front-row next season.

"He played a lot of games for Gloucester last season both in the English Premiership and European Rugby Challenge Cup and we believe he has the all-round game that will fit in well at Scotstoun."

Warriors also confirmed that back-row Hugh Blake has signed a two-year deal with the club, after the player revealed he had committed to the Pro12 champions earlier this month.

The 22-year-old, who won his first cap for Scotland in the defeat by Ireland in Dublin two weeks ago, has been on loan from Edinburgh since March.

"Hugh will add to the depth in the squad and has the ability to play anywhere in the back-row," added Townsend.

"He is an intelligent rugby player who has a big future in the game."