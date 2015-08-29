BBC Sport - Wales selection 'out of' players' hands now - Alun Wyn Jones
Selection 'out of' players' hands now - Jones
Lock Alun Wyn Jones says there is more to come from Wales after their 16-10 World Cup warm-up win in Ireland on Saturday.
Jones captained Wales in Dublin in the absence of Sam Warburton because of a minor shoulder injury.
The Osprey said the players have now done all that they can to gain a place in coach Warren Gatland's final 31-man squad for the World Cup.
Gatland will announce who has been selected at 12:00 BST on Monday, 31 August.